33 Maoists surrender in Kothagudem

KHAMMAM: A total of 33 Maoists and committee members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party surrendered to the police in Kothagudem on Monday.Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt said the surrendered members were from Battinapalli and Kishtarampadu villages of Cherla mandal in the district. Some of them were a part of the party’s militia while others were village committee members for the past two years, the SP said on Monday. Some of the accused were involved in planting a land mine on Pedda Midisileru road, planting mines at Kaliveru village and burning a road roller and a JCB at Tippapuram village.
