602 fresh cases, three deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ VIJAYAWADA/ T’PURAM: Telangana recorded just 602 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 2,46,128. The State’s recoveries for the day were nearly double with 1,015 individuals recovering from the virus. The State currently has 11,227 active cases. Three people died due to the virus, taking the toll to 1,431. Pollbound Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continued with its high case detection at 129 new cases.

Only 545 new cases in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh on Monday recorded only 545 new cases, with 11 districts recording less than 100 cases. The drop in cases can be attributed to the fewer number of samples being tested. According to the media bulletin, a total of 1,390 patients recovered from the virus on the day, taking the total recoveries past the 8.42 lakh mark.

Kerala recoveries cross 5L mark

The Covid-19 recovery tally in Kerala crossed the five lakhmark on Monday. With this, the State has joined the league of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which also has over five lakh recoveries. Once again, recoveries exceeded new cases in the daily tally. The State recorded 3,757 new cases and 5,425 recoveries. This is for the 16th straight day that recoveries have trumped new infections.