As GHMC polls near, TRS and BJP lock horns

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are right around the corner, both the TRS and BJP have started trying to earn sympathy of Hindu voters in Hyderabad by raking up the issue of lack of facilities at Bhadrachalam Ramayalam.

According to sources, the TRS leaders are predominantly focusing on the possible submersion of the temple town to demoralise the BJP. They claim that the situation arose as the then BJP-led Central government’s failed to obstruct the Polavaram project.

Meanwhile, the saffron party leaders also launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The BJP leaders claim that the TRS’ campaign was a bid to cover up the fact that the party supremo failed to ensure the development of Ramalayam. Speaking to Express, BJP leaders B Raju and A Subba Rao alleged that Chief Minister violated the tradition that the CM should offer pattuvastralu and muthyala talambralu to Lord Rama during the kalyanam. They added that KCR does not follow traditions.