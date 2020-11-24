GHMC polls: Netizens respond with ‘Get Lost Tejasvi Surya’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya was praising Telugu people during his speech at a saffron party election campaign in Hyderabad, a hashtag with a derogatory Telugu word which roughly translates to “Get Lost Tejasvi Surya” trended on Twitter, calling him a hate monger.

What made it even more embarrassing for Surya was that several common people, who do not work for IT cells of rival parties, also jumped in with memes, videos and animated images, trashing Surya.Vamshi Krishna, a Twitterati, posted: “An average Hyderabadi is not so political. But people coming up with statements like: We will ban Haleem, we will ban Biryani, we will change the name of Hyderabad, you leaving us no other option but to say [get lost]” (sic).

Sharing screen grabs of Tejasvi’s previous tweets, a man tweeted: “This pretentious and misogynistic bigot needs to know there’s no place for him in HYDERABAD.”Another person, Bharath Netha, tweeted: “A hate monger like you have no place in Telangana.” Another tweet read: “We don’t want our lives to be stuck between #temple and #masjid.”

Meanwhile, BJP supporters took up hashtags like #ChangeHyderabad and #Bhagyanagar as per of their campaign.