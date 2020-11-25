Case against TNGO society in Telangana's Khammam for encroaching government land
Khammam in-charge RDO Satyanarayana said, it was recommended to file cases against 16 key members of the society’s management committees.
Published: 25th November 2020 07:17 AM | Last Updated: 25th November 2020 07:17 AM
KHAMMAM: Police have been asked to book criminal cases against 16 members of the TNGO’s Cooperative Housing Society in Khammam following allegations of encroachment on government land.
Khammam in-charge RDO Satyanarayana said following an inquiry report drafted by a four-member committee, it was recommended to file cases against 16 key members of the society’s management committees.
However, the society president, E Srinivasa Rao, has denied the charges.