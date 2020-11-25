STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Inscriptions from Ashoka period found along Manjira in Telangana's Medak

Three Buddhist label inscriptions were also found in rock shelters just a kilometre away from the site where the antiquity was found.

Published: 25th November 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Historians discovered this terracotta antiquity on the banks of the Manjira river. (Photo | Express)

Historians discovered this terracotta antiquity on the banks of the Manjira river. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers have discovered a terracotta object containing Brahmi inscriptions written in the Prakrit language and in characters of the 3rd century BC on the bank of the Manjira river at Kulcharam in Medak district. The inscription reads “Devana” prefixed with a symbol of ‘Nandipada’.

The word indicates a part of the title of the great emperor Ashoka of the Maurya dynasty. History and Archaeology researcher MA Srinivasan and his team comprising of B Shankar Reddy, B Nagaraju and N Arun Kumar discovered this terracotta antiquity on the banks of the Manjira river.

Three Buddhist label inscriptions were also found in rock shelters just a kilometre away from the site where the antiquity was found. These inscriptions are in Prakrit language and Brahmi script of 1st BC - 1st century AD. They read as ‘Henamo Buddeya’, ‘Dhama’, ‘He jama’ and are found on the rock boulders.

The rock shelter also had evidences from the neolithic period. “This discovery unveils a new chapter in the history of Telangana as this is the first time we have found such precious evidence in Manjira valley,” said Srinivasan.

The research team urged the Department of Heritage and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take up a survey of the Manjira river valley and the excavations of the site to find more antiquities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Ashoka period Medak
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp