Telangana reports 921 fresh COVID cases, four deaths; tally climbs to 2.65 lakh
Published: 25th November 2020 07:23 AM | Last Updated: 25th November 2020 02:45 PM
HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 921 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 2,65,049 and toll to 1,437.
The state also saw 1,097 recoveries on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,52,565 and active caseload to just 11,047.
Over 42,740 tests were conducted on the day. Poll-bound GHMC recorded around 146 cases, while Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy recorded 81 and 61 respectively.
AP tally crosses 8.63 lakh-mark
Andhra Pradesh reported other 1,000-odd Covid cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the State’s tally past the 8.63 lakh-mark.
The recoveries stood on the higher side, bringing down the active cases to around 13,000. According to the media bulletin, 65,101 samples were tested on the day, after which 1,085 people tested positive.
Toll reaches 11,875 in TN
Tamil Nadu reported 1,557 new cases and 17 deaths, taking the tally to 7,73,176 and toll to 11,875 on Tuesday.
Only Chennai and Coimbatore reported over 100 cases. The State tested 67,271 samples and 66,634 people on the day. Active cases dropped below 12,000.