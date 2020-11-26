STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi lacks political maturity: Uttam

Later in the day, Uttam addressed roadshows in Kukatpally, Moosapet and Old Bowenpally divisions.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks during a roadshow in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday ridiculed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar ‘surgical strikes’ on Old City comments, stating that the latter lacks political maturity. Speaking to the media here, the Congress leader said that such statements only show the mindset of BJP leaders.

The MP from Nalgonda also described Sanjay Kumar as an ‘outsider’ stating that he knows nothing about Hyderabad or its history.  He said Sanjay Kumar doesn’t even understand the meaning or implications of his communal remarks. “Bandi Sanjay was a ‘chillar corporator’ of Karimnagar who incidentally got elected as an MP and even made the BJP State president.” Later in the day, Uttam addressed roadshows in Kukatpally, Moosapet and Old Bowenpally divisions.

During his roadshows, he said: “I was born in Charminar Hospital. I know and love everything about my Hyderabad. People of this city have been living peacefully for over 400 years. But some outsiders like Sanjay Kumar are trying to vitiate the atmosphere of Hyderabad through their communal speeches. I appeal to Hyderabad people to reject communal parties like BJP and AIMIM and corrupt parties like the TRS, and vote in favour of Congress candidates.”

