Centre pats Telangana for implementing vendors' scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Central government lauded the State government for being the topmost performer in the implementation of Prime Minister Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi). The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra informed the Prime Minister that Telangana stood first in the identifying street vendors and providing bank loans to them.

As many as 5,88,099 vendors were identified and 4,29,250 loan applications were uploaded, which was 72 per cent of the total identified vendors in the State. So far, 3,07,279 loans have been sanctioned and 1,76,628 loans have been disbursed.

A mobile application was developed with the help of which all street vendors were surveyed within three months. There was 602.91 per cent increase in the number of vendors after the quick survey. The government also tied up with digital payment aggregators such as Phone Pe, Bharath Pe, Paytm, Airtel Payment Bank, and Pay Swiff for generation of UPI IDs and issue of QR code to street vendors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, held a PRAGATI video conference with the Chief Secretaries of all States and reviewed the progress achieved in rural housing, public grievance redressal, various infrastructure projects and PMSVANidhi.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials attended the conference.