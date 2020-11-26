STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cyclone Nivar: Extreme heavy rain warning for five districts in Telangana

Uprooting of trees, falling of branches and electric poles, disruption in traffic and submergence of agricultural lands/crops are also expected.

Published: 26th November 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department has issued warning that low lying areas in some parts of southern districts of Telangana might get flooded on Thursday, due to heavy rains to very heavy and extremely heavy rains, as a result of the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’, which is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, between Wednesday midnight and Thursday early morning. 

Uprooting of trees, falling of branches and electric poles, disruption in traffic and submergence of agricultural lands/crops are also expected.According to the IMD warning, extremely heavy rains (more than 204.5mm) are likely  to occur on Thursday at isolated places in the districts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet. Heavy (64.5 to 115.5mm) to very heavy rains (115.6to 204.4mm) are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nalgonda, Khammam, and Suryapet.

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Jangaon districts. The following day, Friday, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places across many southern districts of the State. In Hyderabad, light to moderate rains are expected. 

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were lower by 1 to 2 degree Celsius from the normal in many parts of the State according to the India Meteorological Department.The lowest temperature recorded in the State was 9.1 degree Celsius at Mominpet of Vikarabad district and in the Greater Hyderabad limits, it was 11.9 degree Celsius at the University of Hyderabad, as per the weather data recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar Telangana
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp