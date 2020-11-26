Cyclone Nivar: Extreme heavy rain warning for five districts in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department has issued warning that low lying areas in some parts of southern districts of Telangana might get flooded on Thursday, due to heavy rains to very heavy and extremely heavy rains, as a result of the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’, which is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, between Wednesday midnight and Thursday early morning.

Uprooting of trees, falling of branches and electric poles, disruption in traffic and submergence of agricultural lands/crops are also expected.According to the IMD warning, extremely heavy rains (more than 204.5mm) are likely to occur on Thursday at isolated places in the districts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet. Heavy (64.5 to 115.5mm) to very heavy rains (115.6to 204.4mm) are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nalgonda, Khammam, and Suryapet.

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Jangaon districts. The following day, Friday, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places across many southern districts of the State. In Hyderabad, light to moderate rains are expected.

On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were lower by 1 to 2 degree Celsius from the normal in many parts of the State according to the India Meteorological Department.The lowest temperature recorded in the State was 9.1 degree Celsius at Mominpet of Vikarabad district and in the Greater Hyderabad limits, it was 11.9 degree Celsius at the University of Hyderabad, as per the weather data recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).