STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

INTERVIEW | KTR mocks PM’s double-engine idea, calls Congress manifesto a 'joke'

Objecting to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s surgical strike on the Old City, Rama Rao wondered what the Centre has done in the last six years with regard to the Rohingya.

Published: 26th November 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao gestures during an interview with The New Indian Express team at his Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao gestures during an interview with The New Indian Express team at his Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS/VINAY MADAPU)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paying back Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his own coin, TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao mooted the concept of “double-engine” governance in the GHMC election. Recalling Modi’s recent slogan in the Bihar election — “double-engine” government — Rama Rao said: “When the State government and the GHMC have the same party rule, the city too will develop.”

He also recalled Modi’s “vocal for local” slogan. “We (TRS) are locals, elect us,” Rama Rao called upon the voters, in an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express at his Banjara Hills residence.

Asked about the growth of the BJP in Telangana, Rama Rao said: “I do not care about the growth of the BJP. MIM is our rival in the GHMC election and I am sure that the TRS will defeat MIM candidates in 10 to 12 divisions of the Old City,” he said. He exuded confidence that the TRS would win on its own by getting a respectable number of divisions. “Both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be from the TRS,” he said. 

Objecting to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s surgical strike on the Old City, Rama Rao wondered what the Centre has done in the last six years with regard to the Rohingya. How could they enter the country and who gave them Aadhaar cards, he asked. “Talk to the Defence Minister or Union Home Minister on the Rohingya,” he advised Sanjay Kumar.

The Congress manifesto has promised the moon to the voters. What is your view?

Where will they (Congress) get the money from? The Metro is not under the GHMC. All the promises made by the Congress are related to the State government. The Congress manifesto is a joke of the year.

BJP has explained that the surgical strikes are on Rohingya, not on Hyderabad city. What is your reaction?

The BJP and Congress are campaigning on specific rhetorics. We are informing the voters what we have done in the last six years. The BJP leaders, too, should spell out what they have done for the voters of Hyderabad. Instead, they are spewing communal venom and dividing the people. Even for galli polls, national leaders are arriving. We stand for a forward-looking and progressive leadership.

Why are you targeting the BJP in you campaign and sparing the Congress?

The Congress is now in a helpless situation. The BJP and the Congress have to decide for the third and fourth places in the GHMC election. Our main rival is the MIM. We have lost five divisions with slender margins in the last elections. This time, we will defeat the MIM in 10 to 12 divisions. 

The BJP says there is the Centre’s share in 2BHK houses, your trump card in these elections?

The 2BHK scheme will have a positive impact on voters. If the Centre is funding the 2BHK houses, how come there are no 2BHKs in Gujarat and other BJP-ruled States? The BJP government at the Centre has not released any extra money to the State, except for the statutory funds. 

The BJP State president talked about payment of traffic challans. What is your reaction?

The new Motor Vehicle Act was enacted by the BJP government. The same BJP MPs voted for it. Now, they are sabotaging the same Act. Those who do not know this became MPs. They are talking of challans for the sake of getting votes from the youth.

Why has the GHMC election been advanced? Is it because of the outcome of the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll? 

One needs courage to face the people and to go for an election. The election is being held as per the GHMC Act. It has nothing to do with the Dubbaka outcome. We can give 100 reasons such as Covid-19, if we wanted to postpone the polls. But, we have decided to hold the election.

The BJP says it will end KCR’s family rule in TS.

The Shiv Sena is a family party. Maneka Gandhi and her son Varun Gandhi, BS Yediyurappa and his son in Karnataka, Vasundhara Raje and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Rajasthan, Dushyant Singh Chautala and his family in Haryana were accepted when they sailed with the BJP. Why is the BJP coming up with new rules only for Telangana? I am a four-time MLA. People have repeatedly elected me. 

The MIM is considered your friendly party. Why are you giving a call to defeat it in the GHMC poll?

The TRS MPs had supported the BJP on GST, demonetisation and the election of the Vice-President candidate. The MIM had also supported the TRS on some issues. That’s all.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao GHMC election Narendra Modi TRS BJP
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp