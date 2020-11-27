STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
862 new Covid cases, three deaths in Telangana

However, with the number of recoveries slightly more than the daily count, active cases stood at 12,615.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:48 AM

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ VIJAYAWADA: Telangana recorded 862 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,66,904 and toll to 1,444. Over 41,101 tests were conducted on the day. Pollbound GHMC recorded 164 cases on the day, while Medchal, Rangareddy and Bhadradri Kothugudem recorded 91, 57 and 53 respectively. The State currently has 10,784 active cases. Over 961 individuals were discharged on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,54,676.

Active cases at 12,615 in AP

Another 1,031 new cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total count past the 8.65 lakh-mark. However, with the number of recoveries slightly more than the daily count, active cases stood at 12,615.

