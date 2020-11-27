GHMC polls: Activist says she was threatened by AIMIM workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Well-known lake protection activist, Lubna Sarwath, who is contesting as an Independent candidate in the GHMC election from Asifnagar ward, complained to the police and the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC), that she was being harassed by a few AIMIM workers.

Lubna and a few of her supporters had to cut short their campaign on Wednesday, after a few persons, allegedly belonging to the AIMIM party, threatened her. The TSEC wrote on Thursday to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, GHMC Commissioner and Observer of the Ward 72 to enquire into the matter and take necessary action.

Lubna put out a tweet on Thursday asking for help from the police saying, “MIM party people threatened us during our door to door campaign. No action so far on the person who is so openly threatening the democratic election process itself. Urge DGP garu to take action against threatening person @TelanganaDGP @CPHydCity @SheTeams @TelanganaCMO”(sic).