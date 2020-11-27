STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On 26/11 anniversary, Asaduddin Owaisi criticises BJP’s ‘desh bhakti’

Owaisi also criticised the saffron party for comparing him with Jinnah.

Published: 27th November 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi watches Nampally MLA Miraj Hussain fire a toy pistol during a GHMC election campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While paying respects to the martyrs of 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday reminded people about BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya’s comments that she had cursed Hemant Karkare, chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad who was killed in the attack.

Owaisi, who was addressing citizens at Erragadda, said: “Twelve years ago, terrorists from Pakistan had come to Mumbai and they not only spread terror in the city but played Holi with the blood of innocents. When constable Tukaram tried to catch the evil Ajmal Kasab, he took 40 bullets. We cannot forget him. We cannot forget Hemant Karkare.”

The  MP, whose comments come in the backdrop of the GHMC elections where BJP has made nationalism and patriotism its poll agenda, said: “Karkare was killed when he was going to catch the terrorists. It is very important to remember these sacrifices. I am with the family of martyrs and I pay my respects to them.”

“When Karkare died, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh had said that she had cursed Karkare and that is what caused his death. BJP keeps on talking about ‘desh bhakti’ but what about her statement? This is the same woman who had said that Nathuram Godse is a ‘desh bhakt’,” he said.  

Owaisi also criticised the saffron party for comparing him with Jinnah. “They keep saying that I am Jinnah. My father sent me to London and I got my barrister degree there. Does that equate me to Jinnah? Weren’t Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru barristers too?”

Meanwhile, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took out a massive roadshow in the afternoon which passed through AC Guards, Mallepally, Bazaar Guard, Vijaynagar Colony and Masab Tank.

