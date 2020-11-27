Only 30 people in Telangana register for exotic pets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only 30 people from Telangana have registered with the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests for being in possession of exotic animals (animal species of foreign countries).

This is despite the fact that many people in the State, especially in Hyderabad, have birds and animals from other countries as their pets.

Once the registrations are closed, owners of exotic pets will have to produce various documents in support of their pet. Meanhile, on Thursday, the Forest Development Corporation opened two new walking tracks at Kothaguda botanical garden, including an accupuncture track.