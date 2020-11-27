STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some parties trying to incite communal hatred: Telangana FM T Harish Rao

A leader of one party is threatening to launch surgical strikes in the Old City, while that of another party is trying to provoke people to destroy the memorials of PV and NTR.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Taking a dig at BJP and AIMIM leaders for their recent controversial comments, TRS leader and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that “some parties” were trying to win the GHMC elections by inciting religious and communal hatred. 

Speaking at a roadshow, organised in Ramachandrapuram division as part of poll campaign for TRS candidate Pushpa Nagesh, he said: “A leader of one party is threatening to launch surgical strikes in the Old City, while that of another party is trying to provoke people to destroy the memorials of PV and NTR. Instead of spelling out what they would do for the people, they are inciting communal hatred.” He added, “Let the other parties indulge in such talk. The focus of TRS government is on all-round development.”

