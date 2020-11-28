STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cash-for-vote scam: Telangana High Court reserves order on MLA’s plea

ACB special public prosecutor V Ravi Kiran Rao contended that there is a prima facie case against the petitioner MLA.

Published: 28th November 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court reserved its order in a petition filed by MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah challenging the order of the Special anti-corruption bureau (ACB) court dismissing his discharge petition in the cash-for-vote scam case. 

The MLA is accused number five in the case. Supreme Court senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the MLA, on Friday told the court that there were no witnesses to prove Sandra’s role in the conspiracy nor was he at the spot when the other accused were arrested by ACB personnel. The other accused are then MLA and current Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, Harry Sebastian and Udayasimha, and were arrested while allegedly paying a bribe of `50 lakh to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the MLC election of 2015.

Saying that there was evidence against the MLA, Luthra urged the court to set aside the impugned order and to stay all proceedings in the case pending before the trial court.ACB special public prosecutor V Ravi Kiran Rao contended that there is a prima facie case against the petitioner MLA. The evidence clearly shows this, he said. After hearing both sides, the judge reserved his order in the case.

HC directs TSPSC to fill principal posts in TREIS

In a relief to aspirant candidates for the post of school principals in Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS), pursuant to notification issued in the year 2017, the High Court has directed the State government, its public service commission (TSPSC) and TREIS to finalise the list of selected candidates for the said posts and issue appointment orders to eligible candidates, in accordance with the rules, in a period of eight weeks.

The court passed this order recently in a petition filed by several candidates complaining the failure of the TSPSC in declaring the results and finalising the selection process, pursuant to the notification dated June 2, 2017.After hearing both sides, the judge disposed the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah cash for vote scam case
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp