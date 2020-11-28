Cash-for-vote scam: Telangana High Court reserves order on MLA’s plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court reserved its order in a petition filed by MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah challenging the order of the Special anti-corruption bureau (ACB) court dismissing his discharge petition in the cash-for-vote scam case.

The MLA is accused number five in the case. Supreme Court senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the MLA, on Friday told the court that there were no witnesses to prove Sandra’s role in the conspiracy nor was he at the spot when the other accused were arrested by ACB personnel. The other accused are then MLA and current Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, Harry Sebastian and Udayasimha, and were arrested while allegedly paying a bribe of `50 lakh to nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the MLC election of 2015.

Saying that there was evidence against the MLA, Luthra urged the court to set aside the impugned order and to stay all proceedings in the case pending before the trial court.ACB special public prosecutor V Ravi Kiran Rao contended that there is a prima facie case against the petitioner MLA. The evidence clearly shows this, he said. After hearing both sides, the judge reserved his order in the case.

HC directs TSPSC to fill principal posts in TREIS

In a relief to aspirant candidates for the post of school principals in Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS), pursuant to notification issued in the year 2017, the High Court has directed the State government, its public service commission (TSPSC) and TREIS to finalise the list of selected candidates for the said posts and issue appointment orders to eligible candidates, in accordance with the rules, in a period of eight weeks.

The court passed this order recently in a petition filed by several candidates complaining the failure of the TSPSC in declaring the results and finalising the selection process, pursuant to the notification dated June 2, 2017.After hearing both sides, the judge disposed the petition.