STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Clear picture on vaccine by early 2021: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The recommendations included the necessity to conduct RATs at large events, setting up of post-Coivd clinics more extensive with guidance from AIIMS ect. 

Published: 28th November 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that a clear picture on Covid vaccine will emerge by the first few months of 2021, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that a scientifically approved, safe and efficacious vaccine will usher in better days for the country.He was speaking at an event organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), along with its Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapter, and ASCI via video conferencing. 

The Health Minister further pointed out that India’s overall performance in controlling and treating the virus was exceedingly well and that they will be taking more steps in future to trickle best healthcare services to the block-level.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad-based Hetero Drugs to produce 100 million Sputnik V vaccine doses per year

“Of the 250 vaccine candidates globally, 30 are in India, of which two are in advanced clinical-trial stages. The government is closely monitoring them and the Prime Minister will also be visiting some of these vaccine companies. The administration is working on all aspects, besides designing innovative approaches to distribute vaccines in rural and remote regions of the country,” he said and added that the Centre is committed to administer the vaccine to the last person. He further said that India made huge strides in improving the health of people in the last two decades. 

The FTCCI, FICCI and ASCI also gave a list of recommendations to the Health Ministry, which could be implemented on a national-level. The recommendations included the necessity to conduct RATs at large events, setting up of post-Coivd clinics more extensive with guidance from AIIMS ect. 

“Post-Covid recovery has become more and more relevant. We urge the Health Minister to also look into health insurance companies which offer post-Covid treatment coverage to patients as an additional rider,” said T. Muralidharan, chairman of TMI group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan vaccine Coronavirus
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp