Clear picture on vaccine by early 2021: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that a clear picture on Covid vaccine will emerge by the first few months of 2021, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that a scientifically approved, safe and efficacious vaccine will usher in better days for the country.He was speaking at an event organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), along with its Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapter, and ASCI via video conferencing.

The Health Minister further pointed out that India’s overall performance in controlling and treating the virus was exceedingly well and that they will be taking more steps in future to trickle best healthcare services to the block-level.

“Of the 250 vaccine candidates globally, 30 are in India, of which two are in advanced clinical-trial stages. The government is closely monitoring them and the Prime Minister will also be visiting some of these vaccine companies. The administration is working on all aspects, besides designing innovative approaches to distribute vaccines in rural and remote regions of the country,” he said and added that the Centre is committed to administer the vaccine to the last person. He further said that India made huge strides in improving the health of people in the last two decades.

The FTCCI, FICCI and ASCI also gave a list of recommendations to the Health Ministry, which could be implemented on a national-level. The recommendations included the necessity to conduct RATs at large events, setting up of post-Coivd clinics more extensive with guidance from AIIMS ect.

“Post-Covid recovery has become more and more relevant. We urge the Health Minister to also look into health insurance companies which offer post-Covid treatment coverage to patients as an additional rider,” said T. Muralidharan, chairman of TMI group.