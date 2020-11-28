Getting fence sitters on its side is BJP’s gameplan this GHMC polls

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an effort to improve its voteshare and odds of winning the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a focused campaign to woo all sections of voters by speaking about the party’s policies at a micro level.

Apart from the top leaders of the BJP, who are in the limelight, the party has deployed several other leaders, with a proven track record of winning elections, for campaigning. One such leader is Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. He and his team have been camping in the city for over a week now.

While the BJP’s top leaders are making whirlwind tours of the city, Dr Sudhakar is taking care of the nitty-gritty of the election campaign. He has been tasked with turning the tables in the party’s favour by convincing ‘neutral’ and ‘indecisive’ voters to vote for the BJP, in addition to pacifying the dissatisfied faction within the party.

Several micro-level teams, which were formed under the supervision of Dr Sudhakar in Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency (34 divisions), has been taking up door-to-door campaigns to identify ‘neutral’ voters. Their strategy is to convert agonistic and anti-government votes into those in favour of the BJP. The teams are now on the third round of visits to voters to persuade them.

“I am working towards infusing enthusiasm at the microscopic level. People are fed up with the present dispensation. Now, the BJP is the principal opposition in the State, and we will win this election,” Dr Sudhakar said, while speaking to Express.

The saffron party wants to ensure 10 per cent voting by 10 am on December 1, the election day, to register a thumping victory. “The party will create a wave,” said another BJP election strategist.

Prime Minister to reach city at 3:30 pm

There has been a slight change in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Hyderabad on November 28. He will arrive in Hyderabad at 3:30 pm instead of 4 pm. He will leave the city after visiting the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing facility at Bharat BioTech International Limited (BBIL). The PM will arrive at Hakimpet airport by a special aircraft. From Hakimpet, he will reach BBIL by road