Give Covaxin to Telangana citizens first: Minister Eatala Rajendar

Published: 28th November 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A  day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the Bharat BioTech facility in Hyderabad, State Health Minister of Eatala Rajendar on Friday put forward the demand that Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the vaccine maker that is undergoing clinical trials, must be first made available to the people of Telangana.  

In a press statement issued here, Eatala demanded the Prime Minister to ensure that the people of Telangana get Covaxin first as the vaccine has been developed in the State. “The vaccine being manufactured at Bharat BioTech should be administered first to the people of Telangana. It is a matter of pride that the vaccine for Coronavirus has been developed in Telangana. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provide the vaccine first to the people here as the vaccine is made on the soil of Telangana,” the Minister said. 

“We want to have enough vaccine doses for the people here. If Covid-19 scare has to be erased from the minds of the people, then vaccines must be made available for them,” he added.

