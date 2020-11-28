Telangana CM, Governor not to receive PM Modi today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a departure from existing practice, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to arrive here Saturday.

According to sources, the CMO informed the PMO that the Chief Minister would receive PM Modi at Hakimpet Airport. But the PMO informed them that only five officials would be allowed to receive the PM and the Chief Minister need not come to the airport, according to sources. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s name is also not among those who will receive Modi on Saturday.

Normally, the Governor, Chief Minister, union ministers and other officials will receive the Prime Minister. However, this time the Chief Secretary and four other officials will receive the Prime Minister.