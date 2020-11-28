Time to end KCR regime, begin BJP’s: JP Nadda ahead of GHMC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sending out a strongly worded message to the ruling TRS party, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that he would not rest until the ‘lotus’ blooms in Telangana and that he would go anywhere to put an end to a corrupt and dynastic rule.

The BJP national chief was in Hyderabad on Friday to campaign for his party ahead of GHMC elections scheduled for December 1. He participated in a massive roadshow from Kothapet to Nagole crossroads, which was attended by thousands of party supporters even though there were intermittent rains. Addressing the gathering, Nadda said that he is in the city to send a message to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that time has come to end the KCR regime and for the BJP to come to power.

Nadda alleged that the TRS leaders are looting the funds sanctioned by the Central government. He also indirectly attacked IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who had earlier took a potshot at the BJP leadership campaigning for the party in Hyderabad by asking people if they want ‘Galli boys or Dilli boys’. Taking the roadshow, Nadda tweeted: “74 lakh voters, 5 Lok Sabha seats, 24 Assembly seats and more than a crore population and this (Hyderabad) looks like a galli to them?”

After the roadshow, Nadda attended a conference with intellectuals where he listed out the achievements of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the list of welfare schemes that are being implemented. There he criticised the Telangana government for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, saying that it was appreciated by even the United Nations.

Hitting out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said: “Please recall Razakars era from August 15, 1947 to September 17, 1948 and with whom you are making friendship? There should be some element of morality. Tomorrow UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will come and he will explain who Razakars are.”

Lashing out at Rao’s statements of forming an anti-BJP alliance at the national level, he said: “Why don’t you say that you will make a family with all the family-held parties. Birds of a feather flock together. They are all same, maybe little difference of shades.”

Appealing the Hyderabadis to vote for the BJP, he said: “If you pour water in a vessel which has a hole under it, it will never fill to the brim. Here, you need a strong vessel (government) without any holes and it is possible only through BJP.”