#BaiganKaYogi trends amid UP CM campaign

In response to Yogi’s comments on renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, netizens took a potshot at BJP leaders, proposing various names for them.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a roadshow in Hyderabad (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Netizens were not pleased with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Hyderabad. As the BJP’s star campaigner arrived in the city on Saturday, many vented their ire on Twitter with the hashtag #BaiganKaYogi, asking him to go back to his State. Some of the Twitter users were irked by the Hathras gangrape incident.

In addition to #BaiganKaYogi, which was trending on Twitter with over 7,300 tweets, another hashtag with a derogatory word, which had surfaced during BJYM president Tejasvi Surya’s visit to the city, was also being floated by Twitteratis.

In response to Yogi’s comments on renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, netizens took a potshot at BJP leaders, proposing various names for them. Sreshtaww, a Twitter user, said, “The people who are responsible for putting food on our table are protesting on the streets of Delhi.

This BJP brigade is descending to Hyderabad for a civic body poll but has no time to address the issues of farmers? #BaiganKaYogi. [sic]” Another user, Sujay, tweeted, “We really don’t need the butcher of UP coming here to preach. Go back to your state buddy #BaiganKaYogi. [sic]” “Every 1 hour 10 rape cases register in #BaiganKaYogi Uttar Pradesh and he is in Hyderabad [sic],” said Syed Faizan.

