Nizamabad kid enters the Guinness Book

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy congratulated Class I student, Vibha Sri, who entered Guinness Book of World Records for participating in several cultural activities since LKG. Vibha is the daughter of Vijayakumar and Prassana, residents of Subhashnagar in Nizamabad town. She has participated in numerous fashion shows, group dances, and many cultural events, and has received numerous awards in the last three years.