Telangana records 753 new Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/ VIJAYAWADA/CHENNAI: Telangana recorded 753 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the tally to 2,68,418. The active case stood at 10,637 as 952 individuals were discharged on the day. These new cases were detected with 41,991 tests held on Friday, which is less than the number of tests suggested by the High Court of Telangana that wanted the State to test at least 50,000 people every day. The State also saw three deaths taking the toll to 1,451. The caseload was primarily contributed to by poll-bound GHMC limits with 133 cases followed by Medchal- 78 and Raangareddy- 71.

Kerala logs 6,250 new cases

Kerala reported 6,250 new Covid cases on Saturday and 25 deaths, taking the caseload in the state to 5,93,957 and the death toll to 2,196.“On Saturday, 5,275 people were cured taking the total cured in the State to 5,26,797,” State Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a release.

AP sees 625 fresh cases

The number of fresh coronavirus came down to 625 in Andhra Pradesh even as the cumulative count rose to 8,67,063 on Saturday. A total of 1,186 patients got cured and five more succumbed on the day. The number of active cases fell to 11,571.

TN records 1,430 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,430 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 7,79,046, while 13 more deaths pushed the toll to 11,694. Meanwhile, 1,453 were discharged on the day, taking the aggregate to 7,56,279, a health department bulletin said.