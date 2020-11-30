BJP paying Muslims so they don’t vote in GHMC elections: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Levelling a serious allegation against the saffron party, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday that BJP leaders were paying Muslim voters Rs 1,000 to prevent them from casting their votes in the GHMC elections.

The Minister made this remark while addressing a public meeting, organised as part of the TRS’ election campaign in Patancheru. Harish Rao alleged, “While all those who believe in democracy are strong advocates of citizens’ right to vote, the BJP leaders are trying to preclude Muslims from the same by paying them Rs 1,000.”

Meanwhile, the Minister requested Muslim voters to not fall for such traps and exercise their franchise without fail on December 1. “It should be by reaching polling booths that you should teach the saffron party a befitting lesson. If what you dream of is a secular government in Telangana, then please vote for TRS candidates,” he said. Stating that the BJP is ruining the country’s economy by selling off public-owned enterprises, Harish pointed out that Telangana is one of the most employee-friendly States in India, where people work only for eight hours, whereas in States like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, ruled by the saffron party, they work for almost 12 hours a day.