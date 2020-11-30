Nazi-style propaganda rife in TRS, MIM and BJP campaigns: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday hit out at the BJP for insulting the history, culture and people of Hyderabad. Describing the GHMC campaign as the ‘worst ever campaign for a municipal election’, he said, “The campaign witnessed Nazi-style propaganda by the TRS, BJP, and MIM to suppress real public issues. In Mein Kampf, Hitler wrote that propaganda must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over. The same was followed by these parties without any discussion on people’s issues.”

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, “Amit Shah did not visit Hyderabad even when more than 100 people died in the floods. However, he came to campaign for the GHMC elections. The Prime Minister behaved as if scientists would not have made vaccines if he had not visited them.” Severely criticizing the party over its Hyderabad name change proposals, Uttam said, “Who is Yogi Adityanath to promise that they will change the name of Hyderabad? They are all outsiders.”