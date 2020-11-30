Three of a family from Telangana killed in Texas road mishap, one seriously injured

By Express News Service

NARAYANPET: Three of a family from Peddachinthakunta village in Marikal mandal of Narayanpet district lost their lives and one was seriously injured in a road accident that took place at Texas in the US on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Narasimha Reddy, 57, his wife, Laxmi, 50, and, son, Bharatkumar Reddy, 24.

Their daughter Mounika, 30, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, has sustained serious injuries.

Narasimha Reddy had gone to the US, four months ago, to attend a family function of his relatives. Narsimha Reddy used to work as a conductor in Hyderabad-1 bus depot. The family was going to a relatives’ home to attend a function when they met with the accident.