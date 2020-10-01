Accommodation issues crop up as Kakatiya University exams begin

U Mahesh By

WARANGAL: After a gap of over five months, the Kakatiya University (KU) authorities have finally decided to hold the final semester post-graduate examinations from Thursday. A notification to this regard has also been issued by the varsity authorities. However, those KU students who hail from other parts of the State are now in a tizzy over the lack of hostel facilities on both the campus premises and the tri-city area.

According to sources, most private hostels in the tri-city area have been shut ever since the announcement of the nationwide lockdown in mid-March. Meanwhile, those hostels on the campus premises have been turned into government isolation centres, putting the students in a tough spot. The students are now demanding the State government to pass orders instructing the reopening of private hostels in the city and the campus. It is learnt that there are around 350 private hostels in the city.

When Express contacted the KU officials, they said that they have already submitted a representation to the District Collector, requesting the administration to handover the hostels on the campus premises. “It is only after this will we be able to allocate hostels rooms to students who arrive to appear for examinations. We are waiting for further orders from the District Collector,” the varsity officials said.

Meanwhile, when Express contacted Warangal (Urban) District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Lalitha Devi to comment on the issue, the DMHO informed this newspaper that they have not received any representation from the varsity authorities requesting vacation of the hostels. “Earlier we had utilised nine KU hostels as isolation centres. However, only one is being utilised by the DMHO for this purpose now. All the remaining hostels have been vacated,” Devi added.

A PG final year student, M Sandeep Kumar, said that several students are still confused about the accommodation facilities. “We demand the varsity registrar and controller of examinations of KU to take necessary steps to provide hostel facilities to the students,” he added.