Congress, TRS hire agents to ensure voter registration for MLC elections in Telangana

They have appointed agents on commission basis to ensure voter registration.

Published: 01st October 2020

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: As the notification has been issued for voters to register themselves for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates MLC elections, all the major parties have swung into action. They have appointed agents on commission basis to ensure voter registration.

The MLC elections are scheduled to be held in March, 2021. While 2.70 lakh voters were registered in the previous elections, it is expected that around 1 lakh new voters will be registered this time. Previously registered voters are also required to re-register.  

With this, the main parties, the Congress and TRS, have appointed unemployed youth as agents in their respective areas. These agents are required to go to shops, business centres, residences, government and private offices in the area assigned to them. They have to identify graduates and collect their names, addresses, and mobile numbers and register them as voters. People who hail from Nalgonda district and are residing in other places are being requested to enrol as voters. Both parties believe that more the number of voters, better are their chances of winning.

Commission based on performance
The commissions for the election agents are decided by respective parties based on their performance in terms of voter registrations. It is expected that around 1 lakh new voters will register this time

