Crimes surge in Telangana but cops boast of friendly policing

HYDERABAD: At least 188 instances of political rioting and six cases of caste conflict were reported in Telangana in 2019. According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) latest data, 87 industrial rioting cases were reported out of a total 990 rioting cases registered in TS.

The bureau, which released crime data of the entire country on Wednesday, has revealed that the overall crime rate of Telangana went up in 2019 as compared to the previous year — 1,18,338 cases were registered in 2019, 1,13,951 in 2018 and 1,19,858 in 2017. A senior police official said this was because the department had registered all crimes without any delay.

When victims approach the police station, the officers accept their complaints and file FIRs immediately, which makes them confident about the justice system and transparent policing. As part of the latest reforms in the State, separate reception counters have been set up at every police station to accept complaints. The police have also been responding to complaints on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. WhatsApp numbers of police stations, SHE Teams and Bharosa centres have also been shared with people.

Across the country, 4,897 cases of crime against senior citizens (above 60 years) were registered in 19 metropolitan cities in 2019, as compared to 4,230 cases in 2018 — a 15.8 per cent jump. Similarly, 1,670 cases of crime against SCs were registered, which shot up by 24.6 per cent from 1,340 cases in 2018.

In Telangana, at least 158 cases of SC atrocities were registered in 2019, which were marginally lesser than Andhra Pradesh’s 193 cases, according to the report.

TS records 123% jump in cybercrime

Telangana has seen a 123 per cent increase in cybercrime cases in just one year, and its capital a 222 per cent. In 2019, the State recorded 2,691 cases against 1,205 in 2018. Hyderabad recorded 1,379 cases last year as opposed to 428 in 2018 and 328 in 2017. The new NCRB report, ‘Crime in India 2019’, reveals that Hyderabad is among the top three metropolitan cities in the country with the highest number of cybercrime cases, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai. There has been a spurt in cybercrimes against women too, with a growing number of social media offences. Of the total cybercrime cases reported in Telangana, 288 were against women, which included publication/transmission of obscene acts in electronic form (139), cyberbullying and cyberstalking (37) and sexual exploitation (78). Hyderabad alone recorded 1,379 incidents, of which 43 were against women. Experts claim that post lockdown, cybercrime has shot up multifold, especially against women and children