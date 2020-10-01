STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t deny students online classes over fee delay: Telangana High Court

A bench passed this order in an appeal filed by several parents.

TheTelangana High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed managements of two private schools to not deny students from attending online classes or appearing for examination if their parents have not paid the tuition fees. The court also directed the schools to not harass the students’ parents for paying the tuition fees. 

The HC issued notices to State and Central governments, CBSE, St Louis Education Society and St Andrew’s High School in Secunderabad to respond to an appeal filed against a single-judge order directing the petitioners parents to pay 50 percent of the amount demanded by the schools and to pay the balance on a monthly basis. 

A bench passed this order in an appeal filed by several parents. The petitioner parents sought direction to the school managements to collect the tuition fee for the present academic year (2020-21) at the same rate as that collected in the last academic year on a monthly basis in terms of GO 46. The parents also appealed the schools to extend all facilities of online classes and examinations to their children. The bench said that presently, the court will not go into merits of the order passed by the single judge. After issuing notices to the authorities concerned, the bench posted the matter to October 9 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, taking suo moto cognisance of the prevailing circumstances in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Full bench of the HC issued orders to extend interim orders passed earlier on March 20, till November 6 this year. 

