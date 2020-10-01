STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MSMEs, new skilling will drive growth: New IACC chief

He will focus the Chambers’ efforts towards business tie-ups and collaborations between MSMEs in the two nations.

Published: 01st October 2020 09:03 AM

CGMT, AP Circle, BSNL, A Purnachandra Rao launching 4G services at BSNL Bhavan on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agile professionals powered by a new curve in education and skilling, alongside MSMEs, will drive India’s growth story out of the current financial crisis, predicted the new leadership for the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). S Purnachandra Rao, the CEO of a Hyderabad-based IT company, took over the helm of National President for IACC on Wednesday.

He will focus the Chambers’ efforts towards business tie-ups and collaborations between MSMEs in the two nations. “IACC is plunging headlong into sensing opportunities, advocating changes in the corridors of power and bringing solutions to our members, who are mainly MSMEs,” said Rao. 

He serves as the CEO for InfoVision21, an Ohio-based IT-ITES initiative and as Managing Director for Global Infovision Private Limited, based in Hyderabad.

