Newborn girl found abandoned in a plastic carry bag in Telangana

NAGARKURNOOL: In a heart-wrenching incident, a baby girl, believed to be not more than a day old, was found abandoned on the outskirts of Kondareddypally of Vangoor mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Wednesday. The newborn was found wrapped in a plastic bag.

It was the local residents who noticed the baby’s crying and informed the district Health Department officials.

On learning about this, the health authorities reached the spot and took custody of the child. They later shifted her to a local hospital and provided basic medical assistance.

When Express contacted district Women and Child Welfare Officer Kolukula Prajwala to respond on this, she said that the child is safe as the department officials managed to reach the spot on time and take custody of the baby soon after receiving information.

She also informed this newspaper that they have administered necessary vaccines to the child, after which she was kept in an incubator for sometime and then shifted to a nearby sishu vihar.

We have directed the district Asha workers to identify the parents of the child, Kolukula Prajwala said and added that the authorities would take action against them, once identified, as per law.