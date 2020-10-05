13-year-old Dalit domestic help set ablaze after rape attempt in Telangana, battles for life

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Close on the heels of the gangrape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, a 13-year-old Dalit domestic help at a house in Khammam district was set ablaze by her employer's son after she refused his sexual advances. The girl has received 70 percent burns and is now battling for life in a hospital.

As per preliminary information, the incident happened on September 18 after which the girl's employers got her admitted to a private hospital and hid the facts of the incident from her parents.

It was only on Monday (October 5) that the girl could inform her father as to what exactly happened at the house, following which he lodged a complaint with the One Town police in Khammam, which has registered a case and launched an investigation.

The girl belongs to Pallegudem village in Khammam district. She started working at Allam Subbarao's family as a domestic help in May this year and used to stay there itself.

A few days ago Subbarao called up the girl's father and informed that his daughter got injured in a fire accident while at work. When the father rushed to the hospital, he saw that the girl had received severe burns and was in an uncounsious state.

On Monday, the girl regained consciousness and and told her parents how Allam Subbarao's son, Allam Maraiah, tried to rape her. She said, "When I was in the room, he came inside and asked me to sleep with him. When I refused, he forced himself on me. I struggled a lot. He tore my clothes and later set me ablaze and ran away from the place."