Congress leaders ask people not to apply for LRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy asked the people not to apply for LRS and not to pay any amount towards the LRS. Komatireddy found fault with the government asking the people to regularise their plots though many of those were part of 30-40 year-old layouts. Releasing a press statement in Hyderabad, he said that he had already challenged the LRS in the High Court and would approach the Supreme Court, if necessary.

Bhatti Vikramarka addressing a press conference along with the MLAs Seethakka and Jagga Reddy said that KCR was simply aiming to fill his treasury with money received from LRS. This, while people were suffering and unable to bear the huge financial burden. He said people were opposed to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘Tughlaq’ policies.