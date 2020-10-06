STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

JEE Advanced results announced, just one student from Telangana among top 25

Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in CRL.

Published: 06th October 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Just one student from Telangana found a place among the top 25 rankers when the IIT-Delhi announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results on Monday. Hardik Rajpal of Narayana Junior College, Madhapur in Hyderabad, secured the sixth rank in the Common Rank List (CRL).

Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in CRL. He scored 352 out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal is the topper among the girls and she also bagged AIR-17 in the CRL after scoring 315 out of 396. 
The IIT-Delhi, however, has not yet released the list top-100 rankers. This year, a total of 1,60,838 students registered for JEE Advanced, including 15,000 students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While 1,50,838 of them appeared for the exam, 43,204 of them cleared the exam.

Hardik Rajpal, who had earlier secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains, said: “The strategy prepared by our college management helped me get this rank which I could not have done otherwise. I worked hard for the last three months and improved myself while trying to overcome my weaknesses.”Meanwhile, Abdullah Mohammed, another Hyderabadi from MS Junior College, secured 92nd rank in the OBC category. 

2 Gurukulam students from Telangana excel in exam
Speaking to Express, he said: “The lockdown has come as a blessing in disguise as I always liked to prepare alone. The institute also helped me prepare well for the exam by conducting mock tests. I used to spend around seven to eight hours every day in preparation.”

Abdullah, who cleared the exam in the very first attempt, had secured 99.2 percentile in JEE Mains conducted in September. Meanwhile, two students from Bellampalli Gurukulam School in Mancherial district, N Rajesh and G Siddarth, secured ranks in JEE Advanced. Rajesh bagged the 924th rank while Siddarth took 1,492th rank. 

EAMCET engineering results to be declared today
Hyderabad: The TS-EAMCET 2020 engineering results will be announced on Tuesday, according to Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Papi Reddy. “The EAMCET engineering results are ready. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will be releasing the results at 3.30 pm on Tuesday,” he said.  The TSCHE also conducted agriculture exams on September 28 and 29, the results of which are likely to be declared in the third week of October.  “The results for the TS-EAMCET ‘Agriculture, veterinary and pharmacy,’ streams this year, will be released separately in the third week of October,” he informed. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 positive candidates who could not appear for the TS-EAMCET will get another opportunity to write a special exam. 

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JEE Advanced JEE results JEE JEE results 2020 JEE 2020
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp