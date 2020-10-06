JEE Advanced results announced, just one student from Telangana among top 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just one student from Telangana found a place among the top 25 rankers when the IIT-Delhi announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results on Monday. Hardik Rajpal of Narayana Junior College, Madhapur in Hyderabad, secured the sixth rank in the Common Rank List (CRL).

Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in CRL. He scored 352 out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal is the topper among the girls and she also bagged AIR-17 in the CRL after scoring 315 out of 396.

The IIT-Delhi, however, has not yet released the list top-100 rankers. This year, a total of 1,60,838 students registered for JEE Advanced, including 15,000 students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While 1,50,838 of them appeared for the exam, 43,204 of them cleared the exam.

Hardik Rajpal, who had earlier secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains, said: “The strategy prepared by our college management helped me get this rank which I could not have done otherwise. I worked hard for the last three months and improved myself while trying to overcome my weaknesses.”Meanwhile, Abdullah Mohammed, another Hyderabadi from MS Junior College, secured 92nd rank in the OBC category.

2 Gurukulam students from Telangana excel in exam

Speaking to Express, he said: “The lockdown has come as a blessing in disguise as I always liked to prepare alone. The institute also helped me prepare well for the exam by conducting mock tests. I used to spend around seven to eight hours every day in preparation.”

Abdullah, who cleared the exam in the very first attempt, had secured 99.2 percentile in JEE Mains conducted in September. Meanwhile, two students from Bellampalli Gurukulam School in Mancherial district, N Rajesh and G Siddarth, secured ranks in JEE Advanced. Rajesh bagged the 924th rank while Siddarth took 1,492th rank.

EAMCET engineering results to be declared today

Hyderabad: The TS-EAMCET 2020 engineering results will be announced on Tuesday, according to Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Papi Reddy. “The EAMCET engineering results are ready. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will be releasing the results at 3.30 pm on Tuesday,” he said. The TSCHE also conducted agriculture exams on September 28 and 29, the results of which are likely to be declared in the third week of October. “The results for the TS-EAMCET ‘Agriculture, veterinary and pharmacy,’ streams this year, will be released separately in the third week of October,” he informed. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 positive candidates who could not appear for the TS-EAMCET will get another opportunity to write a special exam.