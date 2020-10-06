NAPR survey should be error-free: Mulugu Collector

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Mulugu Collector S Krishna Aditya asked officials to conduct the non-agricultural property survey in an efficient manner. As per the directions of the State government, house-to-house survey is being conducted by the gram panchayat secretary in all villages and details of houses constructed on non-agricultural lands, names of owners, and area of the house, are being collected and uploaded in the TS NPB portal.

On Monday, the Collector paid a surprise visit to various houses which were getting surveyed by the gram panchayat officers in Mallampally and Krishnapally villages in Mulugu mandal. Krishna Aditya said the Panchayati Raj officials should survey each and every house across the district and collect the details in a manner prescribed by the government without any mistakes and upload it online regularly. He directed them to complete the survey within the time frame prescribed by the government.