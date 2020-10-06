STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sotheby’s to auction Nizam’s bejwelled wine flask   

 A Mughal era gem set and enamelled gold decanter that once belonged to the Nizams of Hyderabad is set to go under the hammer in United Kingdom on October 27. 

Published: 06th October 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A woman wearing PPE measure against COVID-19, views artworks inside a Sotheby's auctioneers in London. (Photo | AFP)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A Mughal era gem set and enamelled gold decanter that once belonged to the Nizams of Hyderabad is set to go under the hammer in United Kingdom on October 27. Sotheby’s, which is conducting the auction, estimates that the elegant piece will sell for approximately Rs 4.74 crore to Rs 7.58 crore. The decanter which may have been used by the Mughals and — maybe even by the Nizams — to pour wine, is set with over 600 hexagonal emeralds. 

The white enamel neck of the flask is decorated with green leafy stems and with flowers that are slightly protruding. The detachable lid has a diamond encrusted on it. The international auction house says the flask is in good condition, although the gems have not been tested as it is set in the flask. “Some of the gems (are) with minor abrasions (which is) consistent with age; very few gems appear to have been replaced with a paste...(sic),” the Sotheby’s condition report says. 

Gifted by the Nizams in 1930s to current owners
The auction catalogue for the flask says that it was a part of the collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad and it was gifted by the Nizams in 1930s to its current owners. Although it is unclear how the flask left the Mughal treasury and reached the courts of the Nizams in Hyderabad, Sotheby’s provides a few theories. It may have been a gift from a Mughal emperor, the auction house says.  

“Another likely option however is that it was among the pieces taken by (Iranian ruler) Nader Shah from the Mughal treasury in 1739 which never made it all the way back to the Iran,” the catalogue states. Heritage experts opine that the first theory is much more likely as the Nizams, since 1724, have received priceless gifts of jewels from Mughal emperors and other neighbouring rulers as gifts for the Nizam’s loyalty. 

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mughals auction Nizam of Hyderabad
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp