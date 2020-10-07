Pink party may field Kadiyam Srihari in Warangal segment

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: If the rumours doing rounds in erstwhile Warangal district are anything to go by, the TRS leadership is likely to field former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari as its candidate in the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ constituency in the ensuing MLC elections.

Though the TRS leaders had initially considered Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for the seat, they decided to reconsider it. A leader with considerable influence among employees, teachers and lecturers alike, Kadiyam is also a strong figure in State politics.