Telangana space startups make a mark

City-based Skyroot was announced the winner for the ‘Launch Vehicle’ subcategory under the Space category.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the National Startup Awards 2020 announced on Tuesday, Telangana won in a few categories out of the 82 it had sent in nominations. Hyderabad based Dhruva Aerospace was adjudged a co-winner in the Satellite subcategory under the Space category. They built small satellite constellations for observing the Earth and the application can enable around 108 countries with no space assets to have satellites in space. They are planning to set up an assembly integration and testing (ATT) facility for manufacturing satellites in India.

City-based Skyroot was announced the winner for the ‘Launch Vehicle’ subcategory under the Space category. Their launch vehicle Vikram, once operational is expected to be one of the most cost-effective small satellite launch vehicles in the world. They are also developing a LNG LOX Cryogenic liquid engine that uses more environment friendly rocket fuel.  Their upper-stage liquid engines are fully 3D printed, cutting costs by 40 per cent. 

Another city-based startup Cornext Agri Products Pvt Ltd won in the ‘Allied Areas’ category  for addressing the issue of green fodder shortage in the country by preserving green fodder in the form of silage. They have produced and distributed upto 1 lakh metric tonnes of bale silage.

