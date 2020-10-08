Andhra Pradesh-Telangana RTC talks hit a fresh roadblock

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Negotiations between the top officials of the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained inconclusive on Wednesday evening as no resolution was reached regarding the fate of inter-State bus services between the two States.

The discussions hit a fresh roadblock with the Telangana officials broaching the issue of “route parity along with parity in kilometres.”

Sources said that the talks will resume by the end of the month or next month. This was the fourth round of unfruitful negotiations during the pandemic period.

The Andhra Pradesh government had agreed in principle to the parity in km, but with Telangana broaching the parity in routes issue, the discussions hit a new roadblock. The operation of bus services was stopped due to the lockdown.