No rank despite clearing Telangana-EAMCET

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the announcement of TS-EAMCET 2020 engineering results by JNTU Hyderabad, many students on Wednesday complained of discrepancies in the results. The chief complaint was of rank not being awarded despite achieving qualification. This issue was mainly with students who failed to clear the Intermediate exams in their first attempt but have been promoted by the State government, which decided not to conduct the supplementary exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from marks scored in EAMCET in different subjects, weightage is also given to Intermediate marks to award the EAMCET ranks. However, ranks were not awarded in case of many students who had failed in Intermediate exams this year despite scoring qualifying marks in EAMCET.

On Wednesday, many such students took to social media to vent their ire against the State government. The State president of National Students Union of India, Venkat Balmoor, threatened that NSUI will obstruct EAMCET counselling set to begin on October 9 if the mistakes are not rectified within 24 hours.

In response, the JNTU said that ranks will be finalised and published for promoted Intermediate students by Thursday. It pointed out that every year it is a practice to first release the ranks of candidates who pass the Inter exams in first attempt and later, of those who pass by giving supplementary examinations, which is done as per a government order.

It also informed that some students entered incorrect hall ticket details in application forms. Their requests for correction will soon be addressed and ranks given accordingly. “Requests received from the candidates are being processed from time to time, so that the candidates can attend the counselling,” it said.