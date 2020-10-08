STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No rank despite clearing Telangana-EAMCET

Ranks were not awarded in case of many students who had failed in Intermediate exams this year despite scoring qualifying marks in  EAMCET. 

Published: 08th October 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

students, board exam results

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the announcement of TS-EAMCET 2020 engineering results by JNTU Hyderabad, many students on Wednesday complained of discrepancies in the results. The chief complaint was of rank not being awarded despite achieving qualification. This issue was mainly with students who failed to clear the Intermediate exams in their first attempt but have been promoted by the State government, which decided not to conduct the supplementary exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Apart from marks scored in EAMCET in different subjects, weightage is also given to Intermediate marks to award the EAMCET ranks. However, ranks were not awarded in case of many students who had failed in Intermediate exams this year despite scoring qualifying marks in  EAMCET. 

On Wednesday, many such students took to social media to vent their ire against the State government. The State president of National Students Union of India, Venkat Balmoor, threatened that NSUI will obstruct EAMCET counselling set to begin on October 9 if the mistakes are not rectified within 24 hours.

In response, the JNTU said that ranks will be finalised and published for promoted Intermediate students by Thursday. It pointed out that every year it is a practice to first release the ranks of candidates who pass the Inter exams in first attempt and later, of those who pass by giving supplementary examinations, which is done as per a government order. 

It also informed that some students entered incorrect hall ticket details in application forms. Their requests for correction will soon be addressed and ranks given accordingly. “Requests received from the candidates are being processed from time to time, so that the candidates can attend the counselling,” it said.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana EAMCET 2020 engineering results
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp