Osmania University PG students can choose centres for semester exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to PG students of Osmania University and affiliated colleges who went back to their native places after the lockdown and now have to write the final semester exams, the university announced on Wednesday that such students will have the opportunity to give exams at centres that are closest to their homes.

A statement by the the university stated that it would establish examination centres at certain district headquarters outside the university’s jurisdiction for such students, so that they don’t have to travel far to give the exams.

The university also announced that PG final semester exams for M.A., M.Sc, M.Com, MSW, M.Lib.I.Sc, MJ and MC and M.Com (IS) courses would start from October 19 and the last exam would be conducted on October 23. These dates apply for regular, supplementary and improvement exams as well.

The university said a software application would be provided on its website through which students can choose an examination centre of their choice near to their native places. College principals will have to coordinate with their students in this regard.