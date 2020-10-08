Unlock 5: Telangana government yet to decide on opening schools, cinemas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the State government issued unlock-5 guidelines on Wednesday, it did not take any decision on reopening of educational institutions, cinema halls and others. Separate orders will be issued for them.

“In areas outside containment zones, all activities permitted prior to introduction of lockdown measures will be allowed,” stated a GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The GO stated that separate orders regarding dates of opening of schools and coaching institutions would be issued. In colleges and higher education institutions, online or distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Higher education institutions requiring laboratory/experimental works, only for research scholars (PhD) and postgraduate students of technical and professional programmes, are permitted to open from Oct 15.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons would be permitted to open from Oct 15. Separate orders regarding dates of opening would be issued for cinemas/theatres/multiplexes, entertainment parks and similar places. However, Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions would be permitted to open from Oct 15.

Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations, with a ceiling of 100 participants and mandated to follow health protocol, would be permitted outside containment zones, and wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser would be mandatory.

Marriage-related gatherings shall be permitted with a maximum of 100 participants. Funeral/last rites related gatherings with number of persons not exceeding 100 would continue to be allowed.

However, in open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/space in view, more number of people may be permitted to gather by respective district officials.