Women’s protection top priority: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to cops

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said Telangana stood first in the country in terms of maintenance of law and order, and congratulated the police for the same. During a review meeting with senior police officials at Pragathi Bhavan, he said: “Continue with the spirit and work relentlessly in order to maintain law and order”. He told them that protection of women is the government’s priority and extra effort needs to be made on this front. There is also the need to control and eradicate the sale and supply of banned substances such as ganja, which is harming the society, especially the younger generation, Rao said.

He instructed the forest officials to take strict action against those plundering the State’s forest wealth. The civil police, too, should help the officials to stop smuggling, Rao said. Forest and police should work in tandem and chalk out a plan to check timber smuggling, he said.

He also suggested that the officers take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident against the Dalits. Rao told them that there should not be any delay in giving appointments on compassionate grounds in the Police Department. He directed DGP M Mahender Reddy to fill vacant posts with the candidates in the wait list. Terminal benefits should also be given on the retirement day itself, he said.

As the government provides 33 per cent reservation to women in the Police Department too, the number of women employees should increase. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to speed up the process of installing 10 lakh CCTV cameras in Hyderabad. He said the world-class, state-of-the-art Command Control system in Hyderabad would be operational soon.