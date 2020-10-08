STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Women’s protection top priority: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to cops

In a review meeting with senior police officials, the CM said extra effort needs to be made for protection of women

Published: 08th October 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a meeting with senior police and forest officers at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said Telangana stood first in the country in terms of maintenance of law and order, and congratulated the police for the same. During a review meeting with senior police officials at Pragathi Bhavan, he said: “Continue with the spirit and work relentlessly in order to maintain law and order”. He told them that protection of women is the government’s priority and extra effort needs to be made on this front. There is also the need to control and eradicate the sale and supply of banned substances such as ganja, which is harming the society, especially the younger generation, Rao said.

Check smuggling in forests

He instructed the forest officials to take strict action against those plundering the State’s forest wealth. The civil police, too, should help the officials to stop smuggling, Rao said. Forest and police should work in tandem and chalk out a plan to check timber smuggling, he said. 

He also suggested that the officers take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident against the Dalits. Rao told them that there should not be any delay in giving appointments on compassionate grounds in the Police Department. He directed DGP M Mahender Reddy to fill vacant posts with the candidates in the wait list. Terminal benefits should also be given on the retirement day itself, he said.

As the government provides 33 per cent reservation to women in the Police Department too, the number of women employees should increase. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to speed up the process of installing 10 lakh CCTV cameras in Hyderabad. He said the world-class, state-of-the-art Command Control system in Hyderabad would be operational soon.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana women safety
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp