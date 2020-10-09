AP asked to submit data on surplus water usage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday yet again requested the Andhra Pradesh government to furnish data on water inflows to the projects during surplus years. Once AP submits the data, the regulation of surplus waters will be discussed in the next meeting, KRMB member-secretary Harikesh Meena said in his letter addressed to both AP and Telangana.

When AP requested for non-accounting of water diverted during spilling period, Telanagan opposed it in the previous KRMB meeting. AP argued that surplus water was utilised and it could not be accounted for. Telangana, however, opposed this argument. Thus, the KRMB constituted a technical committee for regulation of surplus water. The technical committee, which met once, did not take a decision so far due to discrepancies in the data submitted by AP on the water inflows.

The Board, in its last meeting, asked the States to submit both monthly and annual inflow data of Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Prakasam barrage for at least the last 20 years up to 2019. However, AP submitted month-wise inflow data of Srisailam, NSP and Prakasam barrage during the surplus years only from 1999-2000 to 2018-19 and furnished the monthly and annual inflow data of Srisailam from 1999 to 2020.

Some discrepancies, however, were observed in the date submitted by AP. Thus, the KRMB requested AP irrigation officials to examine the data for its correctness and resubmit the same.