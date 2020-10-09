Telangana reports 1,896 coronavirus cases, 12 casualties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,896 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, out of 50,367 tests conducted across the State. Twelve more people died of the virus while 2,067 recovered.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the State is at 2,06,644 of which 1,79,075 are recoveries, 1,201 deaths and 26,368 active cases.

Of the 1,896 new cases on Wednesday, 294 were from the GHMC limits. Of the remaining cases, most were recorded from Rangareddy (211), Medchal (154), Nalgonda (126), Siddipet (100) and Karimnagar (97).