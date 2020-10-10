STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

LIC thrives despite pandemic, gets Rs 15,000 cr profit

It has already booked more than Rs 15,000 crore as profits in the capital market this FY so far, as per its press release on Friday.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

LIC logo used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the Covid-19 crisis, the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has been doing well in the current financial year. In the last two quarters of the financial year 2020-21, LIC has garnered more than  Rs 25,000 crore as first-year premium income in Individual New Business performance as on September 30, 2020, as compared to Rs 24,867.70 crore as on September 30, 2019.

Under its Jeevan Shanti plan, LIC collected Rs 11,456 crore as first-year premium, and Rs 62,112 crore through LIC Pension and Group Schemes vertical. The corporation has also declared a bonus of more than Rs 51,000 crore for its policy holders. It has already booked more than Rs 15,000 crore as profits in the capital market this FY so far, as per its press release on Friday.

Better awareness
Due to better awareness, LIC policy surrenders have reduced drastically

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC COVID-19 Coronavirus life insurance
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp