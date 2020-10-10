TPCC chief Uttam dubs LRS tool for extortion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday appealed to the citizens to oppose the ‘inhuman’ side of the TRS government. Speaking during a Zoom meeting with former Registration Employees Union president Vishnu Vardhan Raju on the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), he alleged that it was set up only to extort the people.

“The Congress will declare free LRS in its manifesto and implement it after coming to power in 2023. With the implementation of LRS, the TRS government is contributing to the mental and financial stress of the people,” he said.